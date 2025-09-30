Rajnath Singh Calls For Stronger Tri-Services Integration, Cites Operation Sindoor As Success Model

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed the need for seamless coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force in an era where land, sea and sky are increasingly interconnected. Speaking at a tri-services seminar in the national capital, Singh underlined that the changing nature of warfare demands jointness in operations, technology and decision-making.

“Our world is changing swiftly. Earlier, the experiences and knowledge gained by one service remained confined to that particular force. Today, land, sea and air are interconnected. If we want, we can face any challenge together,” the Defence Minister said at 'National Conclave 2025’ being held at Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

Citing the success of Operation Sindoor, he noted that the mission demonstrated the effectiveness of joint planning. “We were successful because all three forces worked hand in hand. A real-time operational picture was created, which enabled commanders to take quick and accurate decisions on the frontline,” Singh observed.

Highlighting the importance of technology, Singh said each service has developed its own systems over the years, but integration is now the need of the hour. “Decision-making will be adversely impacted if we are not together in technology. Coordination becomes smoother, and a soldier’s confidence grows when he knows that technology is backing him. Otherwise, gaps will emerge and hackers will find it easy to intervene,” he cautioned.

The Defence Minister clarified that integration does not mean erasing the unique strengths of each force. “All three forces have their distinct challenges. On one side, there may be extreme heat, while on the other there may be freezing cold. It would be impractical to impose the same procedures across services. We must create a framework where coordination is strengthened, while retaining uniqueness,” he said.