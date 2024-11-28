'Shouldn't Dishonour Spirit of Constitution': Jagdeep Dhankar Schools Oppn Over Parliament Ruckus

New Delhi: Following back-to-back adjournment of the Rajya Sabha proceedings amid ongoing Parliament Winter Session, Upper House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday schooled the parliamentarians over creating ruckus and missing the "opportunity of a productive dialogue."

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday after uproar by Opposition MPs over various issues. The House will met again on Friday at 11am.

Reacting sharply over the ruckus inside the House on Day 4 of the Winter Session, Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House missed the constructive engagement which would have echoed the collective aspiration of the people.

Criticising the Opposition for creating ruckus, the Chairman said, “…We missed the historic opportunity where there should have been productive dialogue…We fell short of their (people) expectations.”

Emphasising the significance of the House and its role in nation building, the Chairman said, “This chamber is more than just House of debate. Our national spirit has to echo from here. Parliamentary disruption is not remedy, it's a melody, it weakens our foundation...We mush continue to have your relevance.”

He also urged the MPs to engage in meaning dialogues to nurture nationalism.

“ Honourable members, when we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from Constitutional ordainment. We show our back to our duties...It is our duty to nurture nationalism. I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue,” he added.