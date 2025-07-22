Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh To Carry Out Duties of Vice President of India, Meets President

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session on Tuesday, a day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

The Vice-President of India serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and usually presides over the proceedings at the start of each day. Mr. Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (July 21) evening.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Mr. Dhankhar stated in his resignation letter.

Amid the beginning of the Parliament session, Mr. Dhankhar’s resignation came as a surprise to many, given his active role in Indian politics and his dedication to public service. In his letter, he expressed his gratitude to President Murmu for her support and their working relationship during his tenure.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," the letter read.

As he stepped down from office, Mr. Dhankhar expressed pride in India’s global rise and achievements, sharing his confidence in the nation’s bright future. "As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he said.

Following the resignation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh met President Droupadi Murmu. The Deputy Chairman will now be officiated to carry out the duties of the Vice-President.

The resignation came unexpectedly on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, and with Mr. Dhankhar stepping down, all eyes are now on who will become the next Vice-President of India.