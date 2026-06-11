Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Bags All 3 Seats Unopposed In Madhya Pradesh After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Junked

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday won all three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh unopposed after the nomination of Congress' sole candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected during the scrutiny process on Tuesday.

The BJP candidates who have bagged the seats of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh are Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chugh and Mahesh Kewat.

Why Was Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejected?

Meenakshi Natarajan

Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination was disqualified after BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat and BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari Submitted a formal complaint to the Returning Officer. The BJP's legal counsel, Sanket Gupta, argued that Natarajan, the former MP of Mandsaur and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, had allegedly deliberately omitted mandatory details regarding a pending criminal case in her election affidavit.

According to court documents brought forward during scrutiny, a case involving Natarajan had been registered in Hyderabad, Telangana, in mid-2025 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which a judicial summons was issued.

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