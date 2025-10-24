Rajya Sabha Polling: BJP Blocks Clean Sweep of National Conference, Wins Single Rajya Sabha Seat

Rajya Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blocked the clean sweep of the National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls, winning a single Rajya Sabha seat. The party secured the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Paul Sharma won after securing 32 votes, leaving the NC's Imran Nissar with 22 votes.

BJP workers were seen celebrating the victory of J&K BJP President Sat Paul Sharma.

Two independents and two leaders from political parties cross voted in favour of the BJP, sources said.

JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, after winning by 58 votes. Party leaders Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi also won two respective seats, the National Conference said.

Earlier, when the Rajya Sabha polling was underway, BJP candidate for the election, Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, told ANI, "The counting process will continue until 4 PM, after which it will halt and resume the next day after 5 PM... It is an achievement for us to reach this far... We are anticipating 2 seats, and if not, at least one of the seats."

On the Rajya Sabha polling and alliance with the National Conference, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra had said, "The Congress and the National Conference are sorting out their differences for a larger cause: stopping the BJP and fighting against divisive forces. The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, is actively combating such forces in the country. The National Conference is supporting larger causes and addressing necessary corrections for the future."