This Raksha Bandhan, Free Bus Rides Announced for Women in These 7 States-Check Full List | Image: Canva

Raksha Bandhan 2025: As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, falling on Saturday, August 9, several Indian states have rolled out free bus ride schemes for women to help them travel with ease and safety during this festive period.

From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, different states are offering free or discounted travel on government-run buses on select dates around Rakhi.

Here's a Full List of States Offering Free Bus Rides on Raksha Bandhan:

Uttar Pradesh: 3-Day Free Travel for Women

Women in Uttar Pradesh will be able to travel for free on state-run buses for three days.

Dates: August 8 to August 10

Transport Covered: UPSRTC and city buses on both urban and rural routes

Special Arrangements: Additional buses will be deployed to handle increased passenger traffic

Announced by: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Haryana: Free Travel for Women and Children

The Haryana government is offering free bus rides not just for women but also for children under 15 years old.

Dates: From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9

Eligibility: Women and children below 15 years

Coverage: Valid on intrastate buses, including services to Delhi and Chandigarh

Announced by: Transport Minister Anil Vij

Rajasthan: Two-Day Free Travel for the First Time

Rajasthan will offer complimentary bus rides for two consecutive days, marking a first for the state.

Dates: August 9 and 10

Transport Covered: All state-run buses within Rajasthan

Highlight: First time Rajasthan is offering this benefit for two days

Announced by: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Madhya Pradesh: Free City Travel and Raksha Bandhan Bonuses

In Madhya Pradesh, women in major cities will get free city bus rides, along with monetary benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Date: August 9

Transport Covered: City buses in Bhopal and Indore

Bonus Scheme:

₹1,500 direct benefit under Ladli Behna Yojana

₹250 festive gift for Rakhi

Over ₹43.9 crore disbursed to more than 28 lakh women, including LPG subsidies

Uttarakhand & Tricity Region (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula)

Uttarakhand and the Tricity region continue their annual tradition of free Raksha Bandhan bus rides.

Date: August 9

Offer: Free bus rides for women and children

Uttarakhand: State transport buses

Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula): Limited services within the region