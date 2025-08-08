This Raksha Bandhan, Free Bus Rides Announced for Women in These 7 States-Check Full List

Updated 8 August 2025 at 08:55 IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, falling on Saturday, August 9, several Indian states have rolled out free bus ride schemes for women to help them travel with ease and safety during this festive period.
From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, different states are offering free or discounted travel on government-run buses on select dates around Rakhi.
Women in Uttar Pradesh will be able to travel for free on state-run buses for three days.
Dates: August 8 to August 10
Transport Covered: UPSRTC and city buses on both urban and rural routes
Special Arrangements: Additional buses will be deployed to handle increased passenger traffic
Announced by: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The Haryana government is offering free bus rides not just for women but also for children under 15 years old.
Dates: From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9
Eligibility: Women and children below 15 years
Coverage: Valid on intrastate buses, including services to Delhi and Chandigarh
Announced by: Transport Minister Anil Vij
Rajasthan will offer complimentary bus rides for two consecutive days, marking a first for the state.
Dates: August 9 and 10
Transport Covered: All state-run buses within Rajasthan
Highlight: First time Rajasthan is offering this benefit for two days
Announced by: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma
In Madhya Pradesh, women in major cities will get free city bus rides, along with monetary benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojana.
Date: August 9
Transport Covered: City buses in Bhopal and Indore
Bonus Scheme:
₹1,500 direct benefit under Ladli Behna Yojana
₹250 festive gift for Rakhi
Over ₹43.9 crore disbursed to more than 28 lakh women, including LPG subsidies
Uttarakhand and the Tricity region continue their annual tradition of free Raksha Bandhan bus rides.
Date: August 9
Offer: Free bus rides for women and children
Uttarakhand: State transport buses
Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula): Limited services within the region
Make sure to check with local transport authorities for bus timings, routes, and eligibility before planning your journey.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 08:53 IST