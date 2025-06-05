Ram Darbar Unveiled: Lord Ram Idol Sculpted in Marble Dazzle in Silk Robes, 1,000-Carat Diamonds, Gold, Rubies. Have Divine Darshan

Updated 5 June 2025 at 15:48 IST
Ayodhya: A significant moment in Ayodhya's spiritual journey was marked today with the successful completion of the second Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. In this ceremony, the idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and his brothers were installed in their royal form (Raja Ram), replacing the child form (Baal Roop) that was consecrated in January 2024.
The idols for the Ram Darbar were sculpted from pure white marble in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The central idols of Lord Ram and Sita are seated on a beautifully carved marble throne.
The idol of Lord Ram stands at 4.5 feet tall and is placed on a beautifully carved marble throne that is 2.5 feet high, making the total height approximately 7 feet. The idols of Hanuman and Bharat are depicted in a sitting posture, each measuring 2.5 feet in height, while the idols of Lakshman and Shatrughna are in a standing position, each standing 3 feet tall. The fine detailing and expert craftsmanship of these idols not only highlight artistic excellence but also reflect deep devotion and reverence.
A set of priceless ornaments was donated by Mukesh Patel, a diamond merchant from Surat. These ornaments were created using:
1,000 carats of diamonds
300 grams of gold
30 kilograms of silver
300 carats of ruby
These materials were used to craft 11 divine accessories, including crowns, necklaces, earrings, forehead tilaks, bows, quivers, maces, and royal fans (chamars). The ornaments were brought to Ayodhya by a special chartered flight and handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Well-known costume designer Manish Tiwari designed the royal garments for the idols. The attire includes zari-embroidered silk fabrics, decorated with precious stones, jeweled belts, and crowns, giving the idols a majestic appearance.
The Ram Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara architectural style, featuring intricate carvings of Hindu deities on both its outer and inner walls. The Ram Darbar is placed on the first floor of the temple, while the second floor is set to showcase interactive displays of the Ramayana, available in multiple languages, including its most ancient versions.
The newly installed idols of the Ram Darbar, with their divine presence and ornate adornments, beautifully reflect India’s spiritual, cultural, and artistic heritage. This event marks a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s religious journey, blending tradition and devotion with modern expression, and serves as a lasting source of inspiration for devotees across generations.
To ensure safety, CRPF, PAC, and SSF forces were deployed around the temple. However, regular darshan of Ram Lalla was not interrupted. Authorities also carried out verification of residents in nearby unauthorized settlements as part of security checks.
On this occasion, 62,000 boxes of prasad were distributed to devotees. The prasad, made of barfi prepared from chickpeas and moong dal, was specially arranged by Chhappan Bhog from Lucknow.
Published 5 June 2025 at 15:48 IST