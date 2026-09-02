Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Meets in Ayodhya to Pick First-Ever Ram Mandir CEO

Ayodhya: The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust began at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya on Wednesday to discuss and decide on the appointment of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Trust members, including Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, arrived at the venue for the meeting.

The Trust is expected to discuss the selection report and decide on the name of its first CEO during the meeting.

The search committee constituted to select the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report a day earlier after a rigorous screening process that saw more than 5,000 applicants compete for the post.

The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

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The three-member search committee comprises retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli.

Earlier in the day, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's meeting to discuss the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is important, as several decisions are to be taken.

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He added that the trustees will take the final call.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "It is good that there is a meeting of the Trustees today when many decisions have to be taken. I have also been invited. The Trustees will make the decision. Our duty is to perform puja, and it is going on in a proper manner. The devotees should remain alert as thieves are present everywhere."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Raj Kumar Das said the person appointed as the temple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) would have strong organisational skills and be fully dedicated to the service of Shri Ram Lalla.