Ram Mandir Donation Row Deepens: SIT Questions Top Trust Officials, Examines Financial Records in Ayodhya

The investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation controversy has entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanding its inquiry to include some of the most senior officials associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The SIT has summoned trustee Dr Anil Mishra and questioned General Secretary Champat Rai as well as trust official Gopal Rao as part of its ongoing investigation. The team has been stationed in Ayodhya for the past three days and is conducting an extensive review of financial transactions, donation records, and statements linked to the temple’s donation management system.

Officials familiar with the matter said that more than 50 individuals have already been questioned. The inquiry has also reached bank officials and representatives of agencies involved in counting and handling temple donations. Investigators are reportedly cross-checking statements with financial documents and bank records to identify any discrepancies.

The SIT has also questioned Tinnu Yadav and is now comparing testimonies with transaction records and other evidence collected during the probe.

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Focus Shifts to Donation Handling Process

As the investigation progresses, scrutiny has increasingly focused on the internal mechanism used to collect, count, and deposit donations received from devotees visiting the Ram Temple.

Sources indicate that investigators are carefully examining bank statements, accounting procedures, and cash-handling practices. The objective is to determine whether any irregularities occurred during the collection or processing of donations made by devotees.

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The inquiry comes at a time when questions are being raised about financial oversight and transparency within the temple’s donation management system.

How the Controversy Began

The controversy first gained momentum after allegations surfaced that a portion of donations made by devotees could have been misappropriated.

Following the allegations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself requested the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a Special Investigation Team to conduct an independent examination of the claims.

Acting on the request and under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government constituted a three-member SIT comprising senior IAS, IPS, and finance department officials.

The team includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Temple Employees Under Scanner

The investigation took a dramatic turn when the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained temple employee Luv Kush Mishra, who was reportedly involved in counting offerings received at the shrine.

According to sources, investigators recovered nearly Rs 10 lakh in cash during searches conducted at his residence. Officials reportedly found part of the money inside a cupboard, while another portion was allegedly concealed beneath a pile of cow dung.

Police have not yet concluded whether the recovered cash is directly linked to temple donations. However, the source of the money remains a key focus of the investigation.

Another employee associated with donation counting has also been questioned.

Investigators are reportedly examining recent property purchases made by both individuals after noticing a significant increase in their assets despite their reported monthly salaries ranging between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

According to reports, one employee allegedly purchased land worth around Rs 1.5 crore, while another acquired property valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Family Rejects Allegations

Luv Kush Mishra’s family has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

His father, Bachchu Lal, claimed that the money recovered from the residence had no connection with temple donations. He said funds used for house construction came from mortgaging agricultural land and insisted that his son was innocent.

Local residents have also claimed that the search operation involved police personnel as well as officials in civilian clothing. The investigation team reportedly collected cash from multiple locations inside the house for examination.

Political Debate Adds Pressure

The issue has also triggered a political storm in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently alleged that crores of rupees in temple donations were unaccounted for and called the matter highly sensitive for millions of devotees.

Senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh has demanded greater transparency regarding donations, expenditures, assets, bank accounts, and land transactions connected to the trust.

Meanwhile, trust officials have maintained that regular audits are already being conducted and that no major irregularities have been detected so far.

General Secretary Champat Rai has repeatedly stated that periodic reviews involving banking representatives and trust officials have not uncovered evidence of wrongdoing.

Investigation Continues

With senior trust officials now being questioned, financial records under examination, and dozens of witnesses already interviewed, the SIT probe appears to be entering a decisive stage.