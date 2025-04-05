Ram Navami 2025 Celebrations: Maharashtra on High Alert, Mumbai & Nagpur Police Step Up Security

Mumbai: Ahead of the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, April 6, the Mumbai Police planned a massive security deployment across the city to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the festival.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police officials said that over 13,000 police personnel, including special forces and senior officers, were deployed to maintain law and order during the religious event, which draws large gatherings and processions.

According to Mumbai Police, 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2,500 officers, 11,000 police personnel, and 9 units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were mobilized.

"The city will be under tight security arrangements, and special attention will be paid to sensitive areas," an official said.

Statewide Alert Amid Festive Preparations

Not only in Mumbai but police forces across Maharashtra were also put on high alert, especially in Nagpur, which recently witnessed communal tensions. Authorities have taken additional steps to avoid any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

In Nagpur, more than 4,000 police personnel were deployed ahead of the grand Ram Navami procession starting from the Poddareshwar Ram Temple.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal said, "Every year when this festival approaches, we implement full security arrangements accordingly. We have conducted patrolling across the entire area. The entire route of the Shobha Yatra has been thoroughly inspected."

Drone Surveillance, Sensitive Zones Under Watch

Officials said that drone cameras would be used in multiple cities to monitor large gatherings and procession routes. Special police teams were assigned to sensitive zones, where communal tensions had been reported in the past.

According to sources, intelligence teams, local police stations, and traffic police were working in coordination to manage crowds, avoid traffic congestion, and maintain peace.

About the Festival

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated with devotional fervor, the festival includes religious processions, bhajan gatherings, and puja rituals across temples in India.

Lord Shri Ram, also known as Maryada Purushottam, is widely revered for his values, discipline, and role in the Hindu epic Ramayana.