Soul-Stirring Visuals of Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak' in Ayodhya | WATCH

Ayodhya: During the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak,' a celestial event where sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol.

Ram Lalla's Forehead Illuminated with 'Surya Tilak', Watch Soul-Stirring Visuals

The illumination of Ram Lalla's forehead with the 'Surya Tilak', is a unique phenomenon that occurs precisely at noon, with a beam of sunlight forming a radiant tilak on the idol's forehead. Footage from the event showed priests offering prayers during the Surya Tilak.

Security Heightened to Manage Crowds in Ayodhya and Sambhal

Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered at temples across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya and Sambhal. To manage the influx of pilgrims, authorities heightened security with drone surveillance and established zonal arrangements. Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar mentioned, "A large number of devotees are arriving for Ram Navami. We have divided the area into different zones, and drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes."

Additional SP Madhuban Singh also spoke about the arrangements at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, stating, "With many people coming to offer prayers on Ram Navami, we have deployed a significant number of police personnel to ensure safety and security. We’ve also made proper parking arrangements." In Sambhal, security forces were similarly deployed at temples and surrounding areas, with officials overseeing the situation through surveillance systems.

PM Modi Extends Ram Navami Greetings to India

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation a joyous Ram Navami, hoping that the occasion would bring renewed energy and enthusiasm to the lives of the people.