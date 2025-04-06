Soul-Stirring Visuals of Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak' in Ayodhya | WATCH

Updated April 6th 2025, 14:27 IST
Ayodhya: During the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak,' a celestial event where sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol.
The illumination of Ram Lalla's forehead with the 'Surya Tilak', is a unique phenomenon that occurs precisely at noon, with a beam of sunlight forming a radiant tilak on the idol's forehead. Footage from the event showed priests offering prayers during the Surya Tilak.
Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered at temples across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya and Sambhal. To manage the influx of pilgrims, authorities heightened security with drone surveillance and established zonal arrangements. Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar mentioned, "A large number of devotees are arriving for Ram Navami. We have divided the area into different zones, and drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes."
Additional SP Madhuban Singh also spoke about the arrangements at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, stating, "With many people coming to offer prayers on Ram Navami, we have deployed a significant number of police personnel to ensure safety and security. We’ve also made proper parking arrangements." In Sambhal, security forces were similarly deployed at temples and surrounding areas, with officials overseeing the situation through surveillance systems.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation a joyous Ram Navami, hoping that the occasion would bring renewed energy and enthusiasm to the lives of the people.
Via his account on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"
