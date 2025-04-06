Ram Navami 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued in Hyderabad, Faridabad and Bhopal | Check List of Restrictions

New Delhi: On the occasion of Lord Ram's birthday, i.e. Ram Navami, several processions and rallies are held across the cities and temples are filled with devotees.

Keeping in mind the Ram Navami rush, a traffic advisory has been issued in Faridabad, Hyderabad and Bhopal; check list of route restrictions and diversions announced…

Faridabad Traffic Police Issues Helpline Number, Traffic Likely in THESE Areas

According to the Faridabad Traffic Police, over processions and rallies will be taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami, from over 10 locations in the city, extreme crowd is expected at over 500 temples and food stalls aka ‘bhandara’ will be organised across more than 100 places. To ensure crowd management, security will be heightened across Faridabad.

The Faridabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic helpline number in case of any issue faced by the public - 0129-2267201. The list of areas announced by the Faridabad Police where traffic is likely are -

Market No. 1 NIT Jawahar Colony Sainik Colony Palla Ballabhgarh

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued: Check Timings, Route Disruptions

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the traffic advisory issued for Ram Navami 2025 will remain in place from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm today, April 6. The routes where disruptions are likely include -

Sultan Bazar X Road Jumerat Bazar Shanker Sher Hotel Gowliguda Chaman Bartan Bazar Siddiamber Bazar Mosque Andhra Bank X Road Putlibowli X Road Royal Plaza T-Junction (Balaji Tiffin's) Rammandir Kaman Dhoolpet Puranapul Begumbazar Chatri Mangalhat PS Road Bhoiguda Kaman Jali Hanuman

Bhopal Traffic Advisory: List of Diversions

As per the Bhopal Traffic Advisory, diversions have been announced for those travelling on the following routes in the Madhya Pradesh capital…