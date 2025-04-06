sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 6th 2025, 09:33 IST

Ram Navami 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued in Hyderabad, Faridabad and Bhopal | Check List of Restrictions

A traffic advisory has been issued in Hyderabad, Faridabad and Bhopal on the occasion of Ram Navami; check the the route restrictions and diversions announced.

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
Ram Navami 2025 Traffic Advisory
Ram Navami 2025 Traffic Advisory | Image: PTI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Lord Ram's birthday, i.e. Ram Navami, several processions and rallies are held across the cities and temples are filled with devotees. 

Keeping in mind the Ram Navami rush, a traffic advisory has been issued in Faridabad, Hyderabad and Bhopal; check list of route restrictions and diversions announced…

Faridabad Traffic Police Issues Helpline Number, Traffic Likely in THESE Areas

According to the Faridabad Traffic Police, over processions and rallies will be taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami, from over 10 locations in the city, extreme crowd is expected at over 500 temples and food stalls aka ‘bhandara’ will be organised across more than 100 places. To ensure crowd management, security will be heightened across Faridabad.

The Faridabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic helpline number in case of any issue faced by the public - 0129-2267201. The list of areas announced by the Faridabad Police where traffic is likely are - 

  1. Market No. 1 NIT 
  2. Jawahar Colony
  3. Sainik Colony
  4. Palla
  5. Ballabhgarh

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued: Check Timings, Route Disruptions

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the traffic advisory issued for Ram Navami 2025 will remain in place from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm today, April 6. The routes where disruptions are likely include - 

  1. Sultan Bazar X Road
  2. Jumerat Bazar
  3. Shanker Sher Hotel
  4. Gowliguda Chaman
  5. Bartan Bazar
  6. Siddiamber Bazar Mosque
  7. Andhra Bank X Road
  8. Putlibowli X Road
  9. Royal Plaza T-Junction (Balaji Tiffin’s)
  10. Rammandir Kaman
  11. Dhoolpet Puranapul
  12. Begumbazar Chatri
  13. Mangalhat PS Road
  15. Bhoiguda Kaman
  16. Jali Hanuman

Bhopal Traffic Advisory: List of Diversions

As per the Bhopal Traffic Advisory, diversions have been announced for those travelling on the following routes in the Madhya Pradesh capital…

  1. Bairagarh
  2. Chhola Mandir
  3. Habibganj
  4. Shahjahanabad
  5. Aishbagh
  6. Avadhpuri
  7. Piplani
  8. Nishatpura
  9. Kohefiza
  10. Chuna Bhatti
  11. Katara Hills
  12. Kolar
  13. Baghsewania
  14. Mangalwara
  15. TT Nagar
  16. Hanumanganj

Published April 6th 2025, 09:33 IST