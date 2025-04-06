Ram Navami 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued in Hyderabad, Faridabad and Bhopal | Check List of Restrictions

Updated April 6th 2025, 09:33 IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of Lord Ram's birthday, i.e. Ram Navami, several processions and rallies are held across the cities and temples are filled with devotees.
Keeping in mind the Ram Navami rush, a traffic advisory has been issued in Faridabad, Hyderabad and Bhopal; check list of route restrictions and diversions announced…
Also Read: Kolkata Police Announces Traffic Curbs For Ram Navami, Check Vehicle Restrictions on April 6
According to the Faridabad Traffic Police, over processions and rallies will be taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami, from over 10 locations in the city, extreme crowd is expected at over 500 temples and food stalls aka ‘bhandara’ will be organised across more than 100 places. To ensure crowd management, security will be heightened across Faridabad.
The Faridabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic helpline number in case of any issue faced by the public - 0129-2267201. The list of areas announced by the Faridabad Police where traffic is likely are -
According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the traffic advisory issued for Ram Navami 2025 will remain in place from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm today, April 6. The routes where disruptions are likely include -
As per the Bhopal Traffic Advisory, diversions have been announced for those travelling on the following routes in the Madhya Pradesh capital…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 6th 2025, 09:33 IST