Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In J&K's Doda, Several Roads Blocked After Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and adjoining areas, triggering two cloudbursts in the Kalalgisar village of the Bhalessa region and causing flash floods that disrupted road connectivity.

According to officials, the intense rain led to flash floods and large amounts of debris flowing onto roads, blocking several routes in the affected area. The cloudbursts occurred in Kalalgisar village, leaving authorities on alert as the weather conditions remained rough.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the impact of the heavy rainfall. Efforts are expected to begin to clear the blocked roads and restore connectivity once weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas and strictly follow official advisories until the situation normalises and roads are declared safe for movement.







