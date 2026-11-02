Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SC Disposes Of Pleas Seeking CBI Probe, Directs Trial To Proceed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, November 2, disposed of petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The top court clarified that its order should not be understood as expressing any view on the merits of the allegations, leaving the matter to proceed before the local court.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet in the case.

The Bench directed the Judicial Magistrate concerned to continue the proceedings in accordance with the law and disposed of the petitions seeking a CBI investigation.

What Did The SIT Probe Reveal About Alleged Donation Theft?

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the court that the SIT investigation had uncovered alleged misappropriation of donations collected at the temple during the counting process.

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Mehta submitted that some of the accused had allegedly used the money to purchase properties, while others had deposited the funds into bank accounts.

The court also allowed the petitioners to assist the Judicial Magistrate during the trial, in accordance with the provisions of law.

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"Since there's an element of public interest involved, liberty is granted to the petitioners to assist the Magistrate as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court," the order stated.

The Supreme Court further made it clear that its decision to dispose of the petitions did not amount to a finding on the allegations or the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Why Did The Supreme Court Allow Petitioners To Assist The Trial?

The Bench noted that the matter involved an element of public interest and permitted the petitioners to participate in the proceedings before the Judicial Magistrate to the extent allowed by law.

Reiterating the scope of its order, the court said it had not examined the merits of the allegations. The responsibility of proceeding with the case will now rest with the Judicial Magistrate, who will consider the matter in accordance with the law.

Earlier, on September 21, the SIT appointed to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple had informed the Supreme Court that it would submit its first chargesheet on or before September 25.

SC Responds To Fresh Plea Seeking Review Of Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict

Separately, the Chief Justice of India expressed surprise during the hearing over another petition seeking a review of the five-judge Constitution Bench's earlier verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the fresh plea was seeking a review of the earlier judgment. Responding to the petitioner, the CJI said they could approach a civil court and institute a suit.