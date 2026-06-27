Ram Temple Trust Shocked by Donation Controversy, Vows Fair Probe & Strict Punishment for Culprits

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday expressed deep distress over recent incidents related to donations at the Shri Ram Mandir, assuring devotees that a thorough investigation is underway and that all contributions remain secure.

In a detailed press release, the Trust stated it was “stunned, hurt, and deeply saddened” by the events of the past few days. Emphasizing its role as representatives of millions of Ram devotees and sevaks, the Trust pledged a fair and transparent probe while working to reassure Lord Ram bhakts across the country.

The Trust confirmed it has received resignation letters from General Secretary Shri Champat Rai and Trustee Shri Anil Mishra. These resignations will be taken up for consideration in the Trust’s upcoming meeting.

Addressing concerns about physical donations, the statement reassured devotees who personally handed over silver bricks, jewelry, and other valuables that their contributions are safe, properly accounted for, and available with the Trust.

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On the specific issue of funds collected from the temple’s donation boxes, the Trust said an interim report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed at the Trust’s own request by the Uttar Pradesh administration, has led to the filing of an FIR. Statutory proceedings are now in progress.

“We assure everyone that we will ensure no such unfortunate situation arises in the future,” the Trust said. It further committed to pursuing strict legal punishment for those found guilty and vowed not to let “antisocial, irreligious, and selfish elements” tarnish Sanatan Dharma.

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The statement urged devotees to guard against misleading rumors and baseless speculation.

“We are confident that these clouds will disperse, the darkness will lift, the light of truth-sun will shine, and the mighty current of Shri Ram bhakti will flow unbroken,” it concluded with the traditional salutation “Jai Shri Ram.”