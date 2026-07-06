Ram Temple Trust Accepts Champat Rai’s Resignation, Bajrang Bagra to be the New General Secretary, Say Reports

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is reportedly considering a major leadership change, according to media reports. The trust is expected to accept the resignation of its General Secretary, Champat Rai, who recently stepped down on moral grounds following a controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Reports indicate that senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary and former corporate executive Bajrang Lal Bagra is likely to be named as Rai’s replacement to take over the role of General Secretary.

Who is Bajrang Bagra?

Reports indicate that senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary and former corporate executive Bajrang Lal Bagra is likely to be named as Rai’s replacement to take over the role of General Secretary.

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Bagra, a Chartered Accountant by profession, has extensive experience in financial management, having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of Finance for prominent public sector undertakings, including NALCO and RITES Ltd. The reported structural overhaul comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to look into administrative lapses regarding temple donation accounting.