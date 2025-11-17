Rampur Court Sentences Azam Khan, Son to 7 Years in Jail for Dual PAN Card Fraud

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, were sentenced to 7 years in prison by the Special MP-MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur in the dual PAN card case.

Following the sentence, the father-son duo was sent directly to jail from the court under strict police surveillance. Upon arriving at the jail, he stated, "They thought I was a convict, so I was sentenced to jail..."

They were earlier convicted and taken into custody inside the court, which held both guilty of fraud in its verdict.

The case was filed by BJP MLA Akash Saxena, and they all were present at the time of the verdict. “I consider this a victory of truth. All the cases against Azam are based on paper evidence. There is no such case where there is no evidence against him. That's why the court sentenced him. Whoever has done wrong will surely be punished.” he added.

Advertisement

What is the Dual Pan Card Case?

In 2019, BJP MLA Akash Saxena filed an FIR alleging Abdullah Azam used two birth certificates (1990 & 1993) to file his 2017 election nomination. A police chargesheet followed, and the Allahabad High Court later set aside his election. The case relates to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the UP assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah Azam's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December.

It was also alleged that Azam Khan was also involved in this conspiracy.