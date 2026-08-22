Ranchi Student Protest Turns Violent: Police Use Mild Force After Route Violation, Opposition Alleges JMM Goons Attack

Ranchi: Ranchi city Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KV Raman stated that police had to resort to mild force after protesters allegedly violated the route designated by the police administration during a demonstration in the city.

The protest was organised on Friday following a call by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JPSC-JSSC) Reform Forum, which had appealed to students to burn effigies of the Chief Minister across all 24 districts of Jharkhand in protest against the High Court's decision.

Students gathered at Gandhi Maidan carrying an effigy of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as part of the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Raman said the protesters had been given a designated route from Morabadi via Karam Toli and Jail Chowk to Firayalal. However, according to Raman, the protesters disregarded the designated route and proceeded via Kachri Chowk and Radium Chowk to demonstrate in front of the JPC office without permission.

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"A route was given to them by the police administration, according to which they had to go from Morabadi via Karam Toli, via Jail Chowk and then to Firayalal. They disregarded the route given by the police administration," Raman said.

"Two people were beaten badly by them. To save that person's life, the police had to resort to mild force," he added.

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Raman further stated that following the incident, the protesters created a ruckus at Sadar Hospital, causing inconvenience to patients and affecting the functioning of doctors.

"After that, these people are creating a ruckus in Sadar Hospital. Patients are being harassed by them. The doctor is not able to do his work properly," he said.

He said authorities subsequently shifted several patients out of Sadar Hospital to ensure that their treatment was not disrupted.

"So here in Sadar Hospital, there are many patients who are undergoing treatment, so that there is no problem in their treatment; hence, they have been shifted out of Sadar Hospital," Raman said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) goons were deliberately deployed by the state government during a student protest in Ranchi, claiming that they assaulted young protesters with sticks and batons.

Reacting to the incident, Marandi said protests, sit-ins, demonstrations and effigy-burning were common practices in a democracy and alleged that the police administration was not present when the protesters were attacked.

"Regarding today's incident, I would say that JMM goons were deliberately deployed by the government. Because in a democracy, protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, and the burning of effigies are common occurrences." Marandi said.

He alleged that instead of the police administration, JMM goons armed with sticks and batons were present at the spot and assaulted young people.

"Usually, if the government opposes such events, the police administration steps in... The police administration was nowhere to be seen. JMM goons were visible, armed with sticks and batons, and they even beat up young people," he said.

Marandi further said that people in Jharkhand would not tolerate such incidents and warned that the BJP would take to the streets if required.