Rape Convict Ex-BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Senger Moves SC Seeking Bail

New Delhi: Rape convict and former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case relating to the custodial death of the rape victim's father. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Sengar's bail plea on Monday, February 9.

In the custodial-death case, a trial court has sentenced Sengar to ten years' imprisonment. On January 18, the Delhi High Court refused to grant him bail. Sengar has now challenged the High Court's decision before the Supreme Court.

In the rape case, the Supreme Court had earlier stayed the bail granted to Sengar by the High Court.

The Delhi High Court had on January 19 this year dismissed Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his 10-year sentence in the Unnao custodial-death case. Earlier, Sengar had been granted bail in the minor rape case on December 23, 2025. However, on December 29, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court's order granting him bail.

Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018 and is serving a ten-year jail term in the custodial-death case of the Unnao rape victim's father.

He is also serving a life sentence in the minor's rape case. These cases arise from FIRs registered in 2018 at Makhi Police Station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh and were decided by the District and Sessions Judge (West) at the Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

The background of the present case is that on June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim was allegedly enticed on the pretext of being offered a job and taken to the house of appellant Kuldeep Singh Sengar, where she was raped.

The High Court noted that on April 3, 2018, the family of the minor rape victim had travelled to Unnao for a court hearing when her father, the victim in this case, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons in broad daylight.