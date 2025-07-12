Rape or Accident? Flip-flop in IIM-Calcutta Case After Father Disputes Daughter’s Complaint

Kolkata: In a dramatic twist to the IIM-Calcutta alleged rape case, the father of the woman involved has denied all sexual assault allegations. His statement came just hours after a student of the premier institution was arrested based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Haridevpur police station.

According to police sources, the complaint was filed by a young woman who is not affiliated with IIM-Calcutta. She alleged that the accused, identified as Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain, lured her to the boys’ hostel on campus under the pretext of offering admission counselling after contacting her through social media.

Victim’s Father Offers Contradictory Account

However, the case took a surprising turn when the woman's father told reporters that his daughter had not been raped or assaulted. "I spoke to my daughter, and she told me that no one misbehaved with her or harmed her. She is safe now," he said.

He further explained that around 9:34 p.m. on Friday, he received a call informing him that his daughter had fallen from an auto-rickshaw and lost consciousness. She was later admitted to the neurology department at SSKM Hospital, with police assistance.

According to him, the police informed him about the registered case and the subsequent arrest. "My daughter told me that during the medical examination, police asked her to say something, but she didn’t," he added.

What the Complaint Alleged?

As per the FIR, the woman claimed that upon reaching the hostel, she was not allowed to enter her name in the visitor’s register. Once inside, she was offered pizza and a drink, after which she allegedly lost consciousness.

When she woke up, she found herself still in the hostel and alleged that she had been sexually assaulted while unconscious. She also stated that she was physically attacked when she resisted.

Initially, the woman approached Thakurpukur police station to report the incident. Since IIM-C falls under the Haridevpur jurisdiction, the complaint was transferred accordingly. Following this, police visited the hostel, collected evidence, and arrested the student.

IIM-C Responds to the Incident

In response to the incident, IIM Calcutta issued a statement reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment. "IIM Calcutta is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful campus environment. We are cooperating with the investigation and ensuring all institutional protocols are followed," the institute said.

Director-in-Charge Saibal Chattopadhyay confirmed that the institute was aware of the incident but refrained from commenting further, citing the ongoing investigation.

The administration also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims, adding that speculation could hamper the investigation.

Accused's Family Maintains Innocence

The mother of the accused, Mahaveer Toppannavar, defended her son, stating, "My son is innocent. He has worked hard to reach this level. He would never do something so shameful."

Current Status of the Case

The accused student has been remanded to police custody till July 19 as investigations continue. He was taken into custody directly from the court lock-up.

Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal says, "We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim. The court granted police custody till July 19..."