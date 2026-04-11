Rare 'Namaste' Moment: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Share Candid Interaction at Parliament Premises | WATCH

New Delhi: In a rare display for modern Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a conversation and exchanged traditional greetings on Saturday. The interaction took place in Delhi while both leaders were paying their respects to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

As Prime Minister Modi’s convoy reached Prerna Sthal, Rahul Gandhi was already positioned alongside Speaker Om Birla and several Union Ministers, including JP Nadda and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition exchanged greetings and engaged in an extended discussion.

Modi and Gandhi paid tribute to the noted social reformer and spoke at length.

Following their conversation, both leaders joined the assembled ministers and officials to receive President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who arrived shortly after to lead the tributes to Phule.

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Despite the usual friction between the BJP and Congress, this brief encounter offered a rare look at informal dialogue between the two rivals. The exchange was significant enough to cause onlookers to stop and watch, providing a notable break from the typical routine of the Parliament complex.

PM visited Prerna Sthal

The Prime Minister visited Prerna Sthal within the Parliament complex to honor social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. He was joined by high-profile figures, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Deputy Chairman Harivansh, all gathered to recognize Phule's enduring impact on education and social justice.

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"Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded him for championing the rights of women and the marginalised.

"On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi wrote on X.