Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: Nation Honours Sardar Patel's Vision of Unity in Diversity With Grand Parade, Air Show | VIDEO

National Unity Day 2025: Indians witnessed a grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas today, October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event was held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, honouring his role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India. To make the event special, a Republic Day Parade-like tableaux was organised reflecting the theme of Unity in Diversity. Several states took part in the event, including Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Manipur, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Andaman & Nicobar.

The Gujarat tableaux depicted Sardar Patel's role in uniting the princely states during the formation of India. It also represented Somnath Temple, a symbol of resilience and cultural revival.

Not just this, the Rashtriya Ekta Parade also included contingents from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and other state police forces. What grabbed everyone's attention was a unique marching contingent of Indian breed dogs, particularly Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds from BSF, showcasing their role as force multipliers in operations. The squad was led by Mudhol Hound Riya after securing first place in the All India Police Dog Competition. These breeds embody the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and their contribution to national security.

Five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and sixteen gallantry medal winners from the BSF participated in the parade. These brave individuals displayed exceptional courage during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu & Kashmir. The BSF personnel were recognised for their unmatched valour and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force painted the sky in tricolour, showcasing a vivid display of national pride.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 serves as a testament to Sardar Patel's visionary leadership in uniting diverse princely states into a cohesive India, a foundation that still supports the nation's progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the stalwart as the driving force behind India's integration. He took to his X handle to pay tribute to Patel and wrote, “India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, shaping the nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance, and public service continues to inspire generations. We reaffirm our resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India.”

