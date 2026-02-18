'Yes, This Is AI': Emmanuel Macron Shares Pic Of Him Making Hand Heart With PM Modi Ahead Of AI Summit

'Yes, This Is AI': Macron Shares AI Pic Of Him Making Hand Heart With PM Modi | Image: X

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron shared an AI-generated picture showing him posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before attending the inaugural ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Expressing his excitement, Macron said he is ready for the summit, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of several world leaders.

Macron, who is on a three-day visit to India, took to X to share the AI image, in which he and PM Modi were seen smiling at the camera as they made a heart gesture with their hands. The picture also bore a tag, reading, “Yes, this is AI.” Along with the picture, Macron tweeted, “When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!”

Macron's X post | Image: X

Macron landed in Mumbai, India, with his wife Brigetti on Tuesday. He was pictured jogging along the Marine Drive later, accompanied by security personnel.

Macron jogging along Marine Drive In Mumbai

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with several world leaders. He will also participate in a CEO roundtable meeting, which will be attended by senior executives from global technology and industry firms with government leadership to discuss investment, research collaboration, supply chains, and deployment of AI systems.

Advertisement

The Summit will bring together more than 500 AI leaders from around the globe.