Published 11:57 IST, October 10th 2024
'There Won't Be Another Ratan Tata': Suhel Seth's Tribute to India's Most Beloved Industrialist
Suhel Seth said that every Indian is impacted by the demise of the Indian icon who breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital, late on Wednesday night.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Ratan Tata Didn't Have Personal Family, But Every Indian...': Suhel Seth Remembers the Legend | Image: X/@Suhelseth
