Published 14:37 IST, October 10th 2024
Ratan Tata Final Journey: Thousands Pay Last Respects at NCPA Lawns | Updates
Ratan Tata Dies at 86 LIVE: The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, were brought to NCPA lawns in Mumbai for public tribute on Thursday. Tata, 86, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital on Oct 9 night. His final journey will begin at 4 pm to the Worli Crematorium. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata transformed the Tata Group during his leadership.
