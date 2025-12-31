Updated 31 December 2025 at 22:36 IST
'Rats Ate 200 Kg Ganja!': Bizarre Reason Leads To Acquittal Of Key Accused In 1-Crore Marijuana Case
The Jharkhand Police submitted before a court in Ranchi that nearly 200 kilograms of ganja, which was stored in police custody, was eaten by rats. This claim forced the court to acquit the key accused in a Rs 1-crore marijuana case.
Ranchi: A bizarre claim by police led to the acquittal of the key accused in a Rs 1 crore marijuana case. The Jharkhand Police submitted before a court in Ranchi that nearly 200 kilograms of ganja, which was stored in police custody, were eaten by rats.
The marijuana was seized by Ormanjhi Police in January 2022 following a tip-off. The narcotics was found loaded in a white Bolero and was allegedly being transported from Ranchi to Ramnagar. Following the recovery, a 26-year-old man was arrested, while two others escaped from the scene.
The arrested man, identified as Indrajit Rai from Bihar's Birpur village, was jailed under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During his recent trial, the court was forced to acquit him as the police stated that the marijuana that was seized has been destroyed by rats. The ganja had been store in the storeroom of Ormanjhi Police Station.
'Gross Negligence'
The court called the incident “gross negligence”. However, it was forced to acquit the accused after being left with no evidence against him.
The court ruled, “With no material evidence left and the chain of custody completely broken, the benefit of doubt must go to the accused.”
Rats Drank Liquor?
This is not the first time that rats have been blamed for disappearance of ganja. Earlier, rats were accused of eating about 10 kg bhang and 9 kg marijuana seized by the police in Dhanbad.
Earlier this year, rats were again blamed in Dhanbad by traders, who accused the rats of drinking liquor from around 800 bottles. The accusation came as the trader was unable to explain to government authorities where the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) disappeared since many liquor bottles were found empty or slmost empty. The incident took place just before the implementation of Jharkhand's new liquor policy.
31 December 2025