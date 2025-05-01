Rattled by Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Attack, Pakistani Flights Dodge Indian Airspace, Takes Longer Route Via China

Amid rising diplomatic and military tensions with India after the deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun rerouting its international flights to avoid Indian airspace. The airline has started diverting flights headed for Southeast Asia, now taking longer paths through Chinese and Thai airspace instead of the usual corridor over India.

Karachi to Kuala Lumpur via China: PIA Reroutes Flights

The first rerouted PIA flight reportedly departed from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, bypassing Indian airspace entirely. Instead of the usual route over India, the aircraft detoured through Chinese and Thai airspace. This change is expected to significantly increase flight duration and operational costs.

Earlier Route: Direct Path Over India

Before the closure, PIA and other Pakistan-based carriers used Indian airspace to reach Southeast Asian destinations via the shortest and most efficient route, minimizing flight time and fuel usage.

New Route: Longer Detour via China & Thailand

With Indian airspace now off-limits, PIA flights are rerouting through longer paths across China and Thailand. The changes complicate scheduling and add to logistical challenges, impacting both efficiency and costs.

Delhi to Dubai Flights Now Avoid Pakistan

India responded to Pakistan’s April 24 airspace closure with a reciprocal move, banning Pakistani-registered aircraft from its skies. Routes like Delhi to Dubai, which previously passed quickly over Pakistan, are now rerouted through Iran and other nations, increasing flying time and fuel consumption.

US-Bound Flights Require Fuel Stops in Europe

Air India ’s long-haul routes to the United States and Canada have also been hit.

- AI127 (Delhi–Chicago), which earlier flew over Pakistan and via the polar route, now stops in Vienna for refueling. The trip time has increased from an average of 14 hours and 47 minutes to over 19 hours.

- AI174 (San Francisco–Delhi) also now includes a technical halt in Vienna, extending the total flight time to over 20 hours.

Regional Flights Also Delayed

Flights such as IndiGo’s 6E1806 (Tashkent–Delhi), which earlier took just over 2 hours through Pakistan, are now taking more than 5 hours as aircraft fly via Iran and Turkmenistan. The new routes are nearly twice as long and fuel-intensive.

India Officially Shuts Down Airspace to Pakistan-Operated Aircraft

New Delhi has formally closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan or operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military flights. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) stating that the restrictions are in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, and apply to VIDF, VABF, VECF, and VOMF FIRs (Flight Information Regions). The restrictions span from ground level to unlimited altitude.

This move, India says, is part of a broader strategy to punish the perpetrators, handlers, and backers of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Border Tensions and Security Alert