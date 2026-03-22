Raymond's Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident, Rally King Hari Singh Missing

Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania was injured in a speedboat accident in the Maldives late on March 19. The vessel, carrying seven tourists including five Indian men, overturned near Felidhoo Island in the Vaavu Atoll around 1:15 am local time. Among those on board was Indian rally legend Hari Singh, who remains missing.

Singhania sustained minor injuries in the crash and was rescued soon after the incident. He was airlifted back to Mumbai, where his team confirmed he is recovering under medical supervision. In a statement, his office expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and concern, while also acknowledging the tragic situation involving others on the boat.

Authorities in the Maldives have said that two passengers, including Singh and the boat’s captain, are believed to be trapped within a coral reef formation, making recovery operations extremely challenging. Search teams have been deployed with specialized equipment to attempt retrieval.

The accident has drawn significant attention due to the presence of high-profile individuals. While Singhania’s safe return has brought relief to his family and colleagues, the motorsport community in India remains deeply anxious as efforts continue to locate Hari Singh.

Advertisement

Known for his leadership of Raymond Group, Singhania has also been closely associated with motorsport, often participating in racing events and supporting the sport in India. His survival from the accident underscores both the severity of the incident and the difficulties faced by rescue teams in the Maldives.

As investigations continue, Singhania’s recovery offers reassurance to his business and personal circles. However, the uncertainty surrounding Hari Singh has cast a shadow over the incident, leaving both the corporate and motorsport communities united in concern and hope for closure.

Advertisement