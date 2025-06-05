RCB Deletes Celebratory IPL Post After Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy Sparks Outrage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced intense backlash on Wednesday after sharing a celebratory video of their team bus being welcomed by cheering fans just hours after a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and left several others injured.

The tweet, captioned “This welcome is what pure love looks like,” was met with widespread criticism for its perceived insensitivity. In response to the outrage, RCB promptly deleted the post.



Later, RCB issued an official statement expressing grief over the incident.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe." the post read.

The tragedy unfolded during a victory parade celebrating RCB's first-ever IPL title. Thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium, leading to overcrowding and chaos. Visuals showed fans scaling walls and fences in an attempt to enter the venue. The situation escalated into a stampede, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “absolutely heartrending.” He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also shared his grief, stating, “The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased and their families. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe.”

RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his shock and sadness, saying he was "at a loss for words" and "absolutely gutted" by the tragic events.