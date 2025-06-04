Republic World
Updated 4 June 2025 at 20:20 IST

Before Stampede, Anushka Sharma Shared Glimpses Of 'Happy Faces' Waving At Virat Kohli During RCB Victory Parade Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Anushka Sharma was by Virat Kohli's side during the RCB victory parade, which began with a felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha, in the presence of state officials, and concluded tragically at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli where the stampede occurred
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli where the stampede occurred | Image: Republic

A stampede erupted during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title win celebration at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, claiming several lives and leaving scores of fans injured. What should have been a jubilant moment for the team and its supporters turned into a scene of tragedy. Heartbreaking visuals revealed unconscious people being provided CPR on the spot and several more being carried in arms to the nearby hospitals.

A photo also surfaced on social media, which saw Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blowing flying kisses at fans as the stampede unfolded outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Many trolled them for being insensitive to others' pain and loss. Other social media users compared this to the Sandhya Theatre stampede in December last year, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman who had arrived to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun with her 8-year-old son. "Will Virat Kohli be arrested now?" questioned many.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium | Image: X

Anushka was by Virat's side during the RCB victory parade, which began with a felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha, in the presence of state officials, and concluded tragically at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. The actress also posted videos of enthusiastic fans who greeted Virat and the IPL-winning team on the roads en route.

Anushka Sharma posted glimpses from RCB victory parade on Instagram

She wrote over one of the videos, "These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently." Ironically, some lost their lives while others are feared to be severely injured. In one of her videos, thousands were seen clicking pictures and attempting to catch a glimpse of Virat and their favourite RCB players.  

