'Now Make SBI’s Dream Come True': Netizens Roast Vijay Mallya Over ‘Dream Come True’ Remark on RCB's IPL Win | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever IPL trophy in a thrilling final against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, former team owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to share his excitement. But his comment quickly backfired.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mallya congratulated the team and proudly claimed that it was his “dream come true.”

"Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true," Mallya wrote.

Netizens Hit Back: ‘Return the Money First’

However, soon after Mallya’s post went viral, users across social media slammed the fugitive businessman, who is still wanted in India for a ₹9,000 crore bank fraud involving SBI and other banks.

"NOW IT’S YOUR TURN TO MAKE SBI’S DREAM COME TRUE," one user replied, taking a direct jab at Mallya’s loan default case.

Another user wrote, "Loan wapas kar de bhai ab."

A third user added, "Sir, your loan is still NPA in many banks. Pay them first. Cheating father of the nation and cheating IPL team in the country."

"If you’re truly joyful, please return all the stolen money to the banks," a fourth user said.

One sarcastic post read, "Vijay saying RCB winning is his dream come true is wild. Man fled the country, the law, and the bills but never fled the credit. Bro’s been on the run longer than RCB’s trophy drought."

Mallya Recalls Founding Days of RCB

In a follow-up post, Mallya shared memories from the early years of RCB and his role in building the squad. He credited himself for picking stars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers.

“When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster. It is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years,” Mallya wrote.“I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle and Mr. 360 AB de Villiers. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Thanks to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve this.”

Vijay Mallya's Son Gets Emotional As RCB Wins

After RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, an emotional moment featuring Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, surfaced on social media. In the viral video, Siddharth can be seen getting teary-eyed as he watched the team celebrate its long-awaited victory.

The clip, which quickly made rounds across various platforms, shows Siddharth visibly moved, wiping tears and smiling with joy.

RCB’s Long Wait Finally Ends