Virat Kohli Kisses Trophy After RCB Beat PBKS to Clinch Maiden IPL Title; Pics go Viral

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night to forget for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their wait for their maiden IPL title came to an end on Tuesday. RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to clinch their maiden title. Following the win, Kohli was also spotted kissing the trophy which showed what the silverware actually meant for the entire side. Spotlight was on Kohli even before the game started as one reckoned this could be his last shot at the IPL silverware. Hopes were pinned on his shoulders and RCB and they responded well.
"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect," Kohli said after the win.
Here are pictures of Kohli kissing the trophy.
Meanwhile, Kohli had a season to remember with the bat. He amassed 657 runs in 15 matches. His runs came at an average of 54.75 and a staggering strike rate of 144.71. Kohli also hit eight fifties this season. He was one of the key reasons for the success of RCB.
The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made history as they have ended their long 18-year wait for a title win. After a nervy first innings, where the franchise looked under pressure against the Punjab Kings, RCB turned the tables with their immaculate bowling display. Punjab's hopes were dangling by a thread but Bengaluru made sure that the game turned in their favour as the second innings progressed.
