'Ready to Face Bullets': Jharkhand Student Leader Invokes Bhagat Singh, Protest Takes Sharp Turn

Ranchi: Ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand over alleged recruitment examination paper leaks and process irregularities took a sharp, aggressive turn on Saturday after student leaders publicly abandoned non-violent methods, invoked legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh, and announced a confrontation with the state government.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi as the youth agitation entered its 22nd day, student leader Ravinder Paswan declared that peaceful demonstrations had yielded no results, prompting protesters to change the trajectory of their movement.

"We are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests," Paswan told reporters. "We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause".

Escalating Demands and Ultimatums

The demonstration, spearheaded by job aspirants targeting examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), centres on demands for an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into recruitment irregularities, the cancellation of disputed examination results, and the blacklisting of designated testing agencies.

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Protesters issued an explicit deadline of August 18 for Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s administration to meet their demands.

Student leader Piyush Kumar warned that if the state fails to act, thousands of youth from across all 24 districts will march to lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on August 20.

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Additionally, student organisations announced plans to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across district headquarters, accusing the governing coalition of failing to safeguard job seekers' futures.

Tensions High Amid Hunger Strikes and Scuffles

The shift toward radical resistance comes amid mounting physical standoffs between student agitators and local security forces. Tensions previously escalated following baton charges near the Vidhan Sabha, which left several student protesters injured.

Prominent student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has remained on an indefinite hunger strike for over two weeks, with reports describing physical scuffles between students and security personnel when authorities attempted to restrict movement around hospital grounds.

While Chief Minister Soren has urged calm, outlining proposed long-term administrative reforms such as fixed annual examination calendars and technological integrity measures, protesters insist that systemic reform must begin with immediate accountability through an independent CBI inquiry.