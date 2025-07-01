Real Life Subway Surfers? Video Shows Trees Standing Tall in the Middle of New Highway in Bihar, Sparks Outrage

Bihar: A newly completed ₹100 crore road-widening project in Bihar has become the center of public ridicule and concern after videos and photos emerged showing large trees left untouched right in the middle of the freshly constructed highway.

Real Life Subway Surfers?

Located in Jehanabad district, about 50 kilometers from Patna, the 7.48-kilometre stretch of the Patna-Gaya main road was recently paved and landscaped. But instead of a clear path for commuters, multiple full-grown trees now stand as bizarre obstacles, forcing vehicles to zig-zag around them and risking head-on collisions.

Videos showing trees squarely positioned in the center of the road have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over the project's planning and execution. Netizens have mocked the authorities while expressing serious concerns over the road’s safety.

Why Leave The Trees Unmoved?

According to a media report, the trees were not an oversight. During the planning of the road-widening project, the construction team had requested permission from the forest department to cut down the trees that stood in the proposed path. However, the forest department denied clearance, demanding compensation for 14 hectares of forest land.

Instead of resolving the issue, the district administration proceeded with construction, literally building the road around the trees.

The result? Not just one or two, but several trees are now scattered across the lanes, and they are not aligned in any particular pattern. Drivers are forced to continuously weave around them, making the stretch hazardous and unpredictable. According to reports, this poor design has already led to multiple road accidents.

The incident has also raised concerns about the lack of coordination between road infrastructure and forest departments, as well as questions surrounding environmental clearance procedures.