'Realised This Is Intentional, I Froze': Bengaluru Woman Recounts Sexual Harassment Ordeal On Namma Metro

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman claimed that she was subjected to obscene behaviour during her journey on the metro. The victim claimed that the man had touched her inappropriately. A non-recognizable report (NCR) was registered against the accused.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when the woman was travelling from the Vidhan Soudha Metro Station in Bengaluru.

Speaking in a video statement, the woman claimed that she was initially comfortable and busy in her phone. However, the guy next to her got down at the next station and the accused sat beside her.

"The moment he sat, I felt crushed in between the people because her really sat close to me. So I was feeling very uncomfortable and I moved a little bit thinking that he might need some space," she said.

Advertisement

The woman described that the accused tried to adjust her position assuming that it might be accidental. However, she soon felt a hand pressing against her body, which she initially thought to be by mistake. The woman claimed that she attempted to move farther, even making the woman seated at the other side of her uncomfortable.

"Then this dude put his leg on to my leg. Like you know, keeping it more closer and touching my leg," the woman said, which pushed her to ask him to move his leg, to which he abided.

Advertisement

"Again, after a few seconds, his hand came, again. At that moment, I realised that this is not a mistake. This is intentional. This dude is touching me. At that moment I was frozen, when I realised that someone is doing this intentionally to me. I was really angry."

When her station arrived, she said she stood up and slapped the man. "I gave one tight slap and asked him to get up.

"Luckily, he was also getting down at the same metro station. So I slapped him again in the metro station. I slapped him so hard that he was literally crying. But above all of this, he was smiling also," the woman said.

The woman described that though he was taking the slap, he was smiling as well, while speaking in Kannada, which she said she did not understand.