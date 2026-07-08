Record Rainfall Paralyzes Gujarat: 9 Dead and Over 3,500 Evacuated as Massive Floods Submerge Surat District

A relentless deluge has brought parts of Gujarat to a standstill. Record-breaking rainfall over a 48-hour period triggered devastating floods across the region, claiming at least nine lives and forcing the emergency evacuation of more than 3,500 people in the Surat district alone, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Surat city bore the brunt of the storm, recording a staggering 358 mm (14.09 inches) of rain in just a 24-hour window between 6 am on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday.

Multiple Fatalities and Widespread Destruction

The sheer intensity of the downpour led to severe infrastructure damage and fatal accidents across the district. Surat Collector Tejash Parmar said the nine deaths across the district were caused by rain-related incidents such as electrocution, drowning, lightning strikes and falling trees.

Massive Rescue Operations Underway

In response to the escalating crisis, emergency services launched a massive, coordinated rescue mission. The state has deployed 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) platoons, with Surat having the highest deployment of two NDRF teams and five SDRF platoons.

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According to officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre, Surat accounted for the largest rescue and evacuation operation in Gujarat. Across the state, 7,522 people were shifted to safer places and 3,711 were rescued.

The evacuation and rescue breakdown across other affected districts includes:

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Navsari: 2,113 evacuations and 120 rescues

Amreli: 641 evacuations and 116 rescues

Gir Somnath: 480 evacuations and 12 rescues

Junagadh: 297 evacuations and 3 rescues

Anand: 60 evacuations

Bhavnagar: 50 evacuations

Dang: 41 rescues

Porbandar, Tapi, and Valsad: 1 rescue each

Surat Paralyzed by Exceptional Rainfall

The unprecedented downpour paralyzed daily life in Surat on Tuesday. Torrential waters submerged major roads, residential neighborhoods, and commercial hubs, halting public transit and forcing educational institutions to shut down.

As floodwaters breached low-lying areas, disaster response teams relied on boats and tractors to reach and extract marooned citizens. The scale of the rainfall across south Gujarat was starkly highlighted by the 24-hour totals ending Wednesday morning: Palsana registered 462 mm, Kamrej received 442 mm, Surat city saw 358 mm, Mahuva recorded 199 mm, Navsari taluka noted 195 mm, Bardoli had 191 mm, Ambika received 173 mm, and Umarpada recorded 20 mm.

Monsoon Eases, but Reservoirs Fill Rapidly

By Wednesday, the intense weather system began to weaken. Between 6 am and 8 pm, the state experienced only light showers. Nanapondha in Valsad registered the highest daytime total with 38 mm, followed by Kaprada (34 mm), The Dangs (24 mm), Vansada in Navsari (20 mm), Umarpada in Surat (16 mm), Dharampur in Valsad (15 mm), alongside Dediapada in Narmada, Netrang in Bharuch, and Subir in Dang at 14 mm each.

Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre indicates that Gujarat has now received 222.10 mm of seasonal rainfall, which marks 24.44% of its long-period average. South Gujarat leads the regions with 526.25 mm (34.13% of its seasonal average), followed by Saurashtra at 210.31 mm.