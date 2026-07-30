Red Alert in Ahmedabad: IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Till August 2

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Ahmedabad and several other districts of Gujarat, warning of extremely heavy heavy rainfall between July 30 and August 2. According to the weather department, multiple active weather systems are likely to trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across the state over the next few days.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at many to most places across Gujarat till August 5, with the most intense spell expected between July 30 and August 2.

Red Alert Issued for Several Gujarat Districts

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds for several districts, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Bhavnagar, Botad, Bharuch, Valsad, Surat, Tapi, Dang and Navsari.

IMD Gujarat Director A.K. Das said multiple weather systems are currently active, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall and strong winds across the state over the next seven days.

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According to the IMD, Gujarat is expected to receive heavy, very heavy, extremely heavy and, in isolated places, exceptionally heavy rainfall during the period from July 30 to August 2.

The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected to accompany the rain spell.

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In view of the forecast, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated precautionary measures to minimise risks during the adverse weather.

Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan said the civic body has begun inspecting the stability of hoardings, lowering high-mast street lights and closing certain roads as a safety measure in anticipation of high-velocity winds.

Deep Depression Continues to Influence Weather

According to the IMD's All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, a deep depression over west-central Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Vidarbha and southeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-southwestwards during the past six hours and is expected to continue moving westwards while gradually weakening into a depression. The active weather system is contributing to widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country, including Gujarat.