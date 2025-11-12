Red EcoSport Car Used by Delhi Red Fort Blast Conspirators Found in Faridabad

In a major development in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, Faridabad police recovered the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, linked to the prime suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. It was found parked near Khandawali village, said a police spokesperson.

The Khandawali village area has now been cordoned off.

Police has not yet searched the car as they suspect it might have explosives. CFSL team has arrived at the spot to carry out inspection of the vehicle.

Sources told ANI that before the car blast on Monday evening, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm, the sources said, noting that investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history.

Investigators earlier revealed that the suspects had another red car in addition to the i20 that was used to carry out the explosion. The suspect car is a Red Ford EcoSport. Efforts were on to find the car.

A suspected terrorist from the Faridabad Jaish terror module is still roaming around in Delhi, investigators revealed.

Earlier, investigators said that the suspects arrived in Delhi in two cars. They were also together in the Chandni Chowk parking lot.

This has been revealed by CCTV cameras installed in the parking lot and near the incident site. Investigators said that one terrorist is moving around in a red-colored EcoSport car.

The registration number of this car is from Delhi and the license plate number is DL10CK0458. The car is registered in prime accused Umar's name.

This triggered panic in Delhi and following the investigation, a high alert was sounded in entire Delhi.

Security has been heightened in all VVIP and historical places, as well as market places, especially crowded areas in Delhi.

Umar is the second owner of this car. According to sources, the car's first owner is Devendra.

Devendra's name also appeared in the ownership records of the i20 car in which the explosion occurred.

Police are investigating whether this is the same Devendra or someone else.

The Delhi Police contacted all car dealers and workshops in Delhi while looking for the Red EcoSport car.

Five Delhi Police teams were deployed to search for the Red EcoSport car.

All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi were alerted to search for the car. Police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had also been alerted regarding the red car.

Eight vehicles were completely damaged in the blast near the Red Fort on November 10. In addition, 22 other vehicles, including e-rickshaws, autos, taxis, and buses, were also damaged.