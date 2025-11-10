The Scars of Lal Qila: A Timeline of Major Security Breaches and Attacks on the Red Fort | Image: Unsplash

A massive explosion rocked the area around Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1, near Gaurishankar temple in New Delhi, instantly recalling memories of past attacks on the iconic Indian monument.

With this major incident occurring near the Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, in Old Delhi, it is crucial to revisit the moments the historic landmark has been targeted.

2000 Red Fort Terrorist Attack (December 22, 2000):

Two militants affiliated to Pakistani terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), entered the fort premises, which was then controlled by the Indian Army, and opened indiscriminate fire.

Three people were killed including two Indian Army jawans (soldiers) and one civilian security guard.

This attack was widely condemned as an attempt to derail India-Pakistan peace efforts and highlighted the fort's continuing significance as a national symbol.

2021 Indian Farmers' Republic Day Protest (January 26, 2021):

During a tractor rally by protesting farmers, a group deviated from the agreed route, breached the fort's security, and entered the complex. Protestors climbed the ramparts and hoisted religious flags on a flagpole near the main mast.

The fort sustained some damage, and the incident led to clashes with the police, causing significant public outrage and legal action.

2025 Car Explosion Incident (November 10, 2025):

A massive explosion outside Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1, near Gaurishankar temple in New Delhi, triggered panic in the area.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort area.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Sources confirm that officials have not ruled out the terror angle. Police sources have confirmed that CNG cylinder has caused the blast.

The explosion happened in a slow moving vehicle (i20 car) and because of that blast, the nearby vehicles caught fire, Delhi police said.

Delhi NCR has been put on high alert following the explosion.

NIA teams are conducting chemical analysis of the material suspected of being used in the explosion.