Red Fort Blast Accused Jasir Bilal Wani Remains In Custody As High Court Rejects Bail Plea
Delhi High Court denies default bail to Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani, allowing his custody to continue as the NIA probe proceeds.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, accused in the 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast, ruling that he was not entitled to relief after 90 days of custody.
A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed his appeal against the March 30 trial court order, stating, “It is held that the accused is not entitled after 90 days. The appeal is liable to be dismissed,”.
The order has kept Wani in custody as the investigation continues, though he remains free to explore other legal remedies. Pertinently, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Wani in November 2025, labelling him as an “active co-conspirator” and the module’s in-house engineer.
He is alleged to have provided technical support for terror strikes by modifying drones, experimenting with improvised rocket IEDs and ordering trigger components online.
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Investigators say he also consulted platforms like YouTube and ChatGPT for technical guidance. On November 10, 2025, a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort metro station at 6:52 pm, killing 15 people (including suicide bomber) and injuring twenty others. The suicide bomber was identified as Dr. Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, whose DNA matched remains recovered from the vehicle.
However, according to the chargesheet, Wani was initially prepared as a suicide attacker after meeting Nabi in October 2024 at a mosque in Kulgam. He later backed out in April 2025 citing religious objections and family financial distress, leaving Nabi to carry out the attack himself.
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NIA has labelled the network as a white-collar module linked to proscribed groups, involving professionals including doctors.
Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Kulgam district and a political science graduate from Government Degree College in Levdara village of Kulgam, was taken into custody after being picked up by Jammu and Kashmir police along with his uncle. He was later remanded to NIA custody. His father, a dry-fruit seller, died by self-immolation soon after the arrests.
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