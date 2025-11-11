Jaish-e-Mohammed Role Behind 10/11 Red Fort Fidayeen Attack Confirmed; Suicide Bomber Acted In Haste After Faridabad Terror Module Bust

New Delhi: As per the initial investigation by the Delhi Police teams and central investigative agencies, the deadly blast near the Red Fort in the national capital was a ‘Fidayeen' (suicide) attack, believed to have been carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Sources revealed that the suspected bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, planned the suicide attack soon after learning that a terror module in Faridabad had been busted. Nine people were killed and several others were critically injured in the high-intensity blast that rocked the area around 6.52 PM yesterday.

Bomber Acted In Haste After Faridabad Module Busted

According to police sources, suspected bomber Umar Nabi decided to carry out the attack hastily once he received the news that two of his associates - Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather - had been arrested in Haryana’s Faridabad with 360 kg of explosives and ammunition. Investigative officials are probing whether the actual target was elsewhere, since the CCTV clips showed the Hyundai i20 car was seen moving slowly before the explosion.

Dr. Umar Nabi: Jaish Man Behind The Wheel

The prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, was a resident of Koil in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, and worked as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He had completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Srinagar, and served as a senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag before shifting to Delhi.

Sources confirmed that CCTV footage showed Umar Nabi driving the white Hyundai i20 moments before the explosion near Red Fort Metro Station. He was seen wearing a black mask and was alone in the car. A DNA test was conducted on the recovered body to confirm the identity of the suspected bomber. The vehicle, which was used to carry explosives, was purchased last month under the name of a man identified as Amir, and was paid for by Dr Nabi himself.

100 CCTV Clips Under Scrutiny

Delhi Police’s Special Cell, along with multiple central agencies, have made significant headway in tracing the vehicle’s movement. More than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from Badarpur border to the Red Fort parking area, have been reviewed. Footage showed the car entering the Red Fort parking lot, circling near the Golden Mosque, and then exiting minutes before the blast. Probe teams are now mapping the route towards Daryaganj and Kashmiri Gate and analysing communication records to identify other possible suspects.

Faridabad Terrro Module Link

Notably, the Faridabad module, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, is at the centre of the probe. Reportedly, the explosives used in the Red Fort blast may be similar to the material recovered earlier in Faridabad. Samples collected from the blast site indicate the presence of ammonium nitrate. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are expected to confirm the exact explosive substance in their report.

Pan-India Crackdown On Terror. Suspects Being Questioned

In the aftermath of the blast, a massive pan-India anti-terror search operation has been launched. Faridabad Police conducted raids in Taga village and at Al-Falah University. Meanwhile, hospital staff and colleagues of Dr Nabi are being questioned about his behaviour, visitors, and activities during his tenure.

Sources also informed that the Police have begun the tower dump and IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis of the Red Fort area to trace devices active at the time of the blast. Dump data from Faridabad and Delhi is being cross-checked to establish links between all suspected members of the terror network.