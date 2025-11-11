Red Fort Blast: i20 Car Trail Shows Likely Link To Pulwama

The i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama in J&K. According to sources, the car had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said sources in the police.

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast occurred was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama. The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, sources said.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas.

All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids.

During the operation, four persons were taken into custody for questioning. At least nine people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route.

Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur.

As per sources, based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned. A person linked to the Faridabad module, is suspected to have been traveling in the i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

This comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police's joint recovery of 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, during which two persons, Dr Muzammil and Dr Aadil Rather, were arrested.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police of North Delhi, Raja Banthia said, "As of now, the investigation is going on. We cannot comment on anything conclusively... FSL is lifting the traces of explosions...We are examining the scene of the crime."

Delhi Police have also registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.