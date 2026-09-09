Red Fort Blast: NIA Chargesheet Names Umer Un Nabi Mastermind; 2-Year Recce, Suicide Bombing, Ghazwa-e-Hind Plot

New Delhi: Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast, was the alleged mastermind and operational in-charge of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, the National Investigation Agency has said in its chargesheet filed in connection with the attack.

The chargesheet alleges that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, had been working since early 2022 to revive the dormant module and build a network of radicalised persons for carrying out terrorist activities against the Indian State. According to the NIA, Nabi was the “operational in-charge” of AGuH Interim, described in the investigation as a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

The agency has alleged that he radicalised recruits, glorified acts of “Shahadat” or martyrdom, arranged clandestine meetings, facilitated terror training and managed the logistics required by the module. The chargesheet also refers to Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for “Hijrat”, amid his growing association with the extremist ideology allegedly propagated by the group.

The NIA has said that Nabi and other members of the module possessed and circulated extremist literature advocating armed struggle and violence. Among the material examined during the investigation were documents titled “Definition of Jihad”, “The Requirements of Jihad”, “The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad”, “39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad” and “44 Ways to Support Jihad”.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the literature sought to justify violent extremism and portrayed armed struggle as a religious obligation. The material also allegedly contained instructions on operational secrecy, concealment, the use of false identities and different forms of terrorist attacks.

The accused persons, according to the chargesheet, remained in contact through encrypted messaging applications, including Signal. The chargesheet alleges that Nabi played a key role in arranging funds, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for members of the module and materials allegedly connected with the conspiracy.

Advertisement

Meetings were allegedly held in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, where members were trained and preparations were made for carrying out terrorist activities. The NIA has also referred to the recovery of chemicals and laboratory equipment during the investigation.

Forensic examination of post-blast material detected traces of TATP and ammonium nitrate, according to the chargesheet.

The agency has alleged that the recoveries made during the probe pointed to preparations for manufacturing and storing explosive substances. According to the NIA, the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025 had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, or VBIED.

The agency has alleged that Nabi and a co-accused had procured a second-hand car as part of the conspiracy. Nabi was inside the vehicle when it exploded, the chargesheet states. DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site allegedly confirmed his identity.

The forensic investigation also found explosive residues, including TATP and ammonium nitrate, on material recovered from the scene. According to the NIA’s case, the forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.

The blast occurred at around 6:50 pm near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025. Eleven people were killed and 29 others injured in the explosion, which also caused extensive damage to surrounding property and vehicles, according to the investigation. The NIA has alleged that the attack was the culmination of a larger conspiracy involving the revival of the AGuH module, radicalisation of recruits and preparations for carrying out acts of terror.