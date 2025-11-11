Red Fort Blast: Jaish Bomber Dr Umar Nabi Prime Suspect, Over 100 CCTV Clips Under Scanner | Here’s What We Know So Far

Red Fort Blast: What We Know So Far - Suspect Dr Umar Nabi Identified, Car Timeline Traced | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The investigation into the high-intensity explosion that rocked the Red Fort area on Monday evening has yielded significant breakthroughs, with police confirming the identity of the suspected suicide bomber. The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at approximately 6:52 PM near the Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1, has officially claimed 12 lives and injured more than 25 people.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA, and NSG, are treating the incident as a probable act of terror.

Suspected Bomber Dr Umar Nabi: Identity and Associated Probe

Top police sources, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), have identified the suspected driver of the explosive-laden vehicle as Dr Umar Nabi.

Identity: Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Koil, Pulwama (J&K).

Background: He is reportedly a doctor-turned-suspect who was working as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, and had completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Srinagar.

CCTV Confirmation: Footage accessed by police shows Dr Nabi, wearing a black mask, driving the white Hyundai i20 minutes before the explosion. Investigators believe Dr Nabi was inside the car when the blast occurred, indicating a fidayeen (suicide) attack.

Family Detention & Forensics: Dr Nabi's mother, Shamima Bano, and his two brothers have been detained by the police in Pulwama. Their DNA samples are being collected to conduct a DNA test on the charred remains recovered from the vehicle, which is currently underway to definitively confirm the driver's identity.

Technical Probe: The laptop and mobile phones belonging to Dr Umar Nabi have been seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from his residence in South Kashmir's Pulwama for detailed technical analysis.

Faridabad Terror Module Link

The attack is strongly suspected to be linked to a terror module operating from Faridabad that was busted recently. Dr Nabi was reportedly under the radar and had been absconding for suspected links to this network.

Intelligence sources suggest the attack may have been triggered by panic following the detention of his associates, including Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather, who were arrested in connection with the Faridabad module where a huge cache of explosives and arms was seized. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to question the eight persons already arrested in the Faridabad terror module case.

The Car’s Trail and Blast Timeline

Detailed analysis of CCTV footage has traced the final movements of the Hyundai i20 (HR 26CE 7674):

Event Time Detail Arrival in Red Fort Area 3:19 PM The car entered the parking area near the Golden Mosque. Parking Duration 3:19 PM - 6:22 PM The vehicle remained parked for approximately three hours. Exit from Parking 6:22 PM The car was seen leaving the parking area. Explosion 6:52 PM The high-intensity blast occurred at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

The car, which entered Delhi from Haryana via the Badarpur border, was reportedly purchased last month in the name of Amir, though police sources indicate Dr. Nabi paid for it. Tariq, another Pulwama resident who helped procure the vehicle, has been detained for questioning.

Security, Investigation and High-Level Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting this morning. Security and intelligence officials, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director, and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director, have started arriving at the Home Minister's residence for this high-level review.

NIA Takeover: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the investigation into the explosion. An NIA team, along with the Jammu and Kashmir SSP, is scheduled to reach Srinagar at 12:00 PM today for follow-up actions.

Red Fort Closure: The Red Fort will remain closed to visitors for three days, from November 11 to November 13, as the exhaustive investigation continues.

High Alert: A high alert remains across the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi Railway Stations have been placed on high alert, with dog squads, RPF (Railway Protection Force), and GRP (Government Railway Police) deployed.

Overnight Searches and Detentions: Police conducted searches throughout the night at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas, checking hotel registers. Four suspects were detained for questioning during these searches. The police also found a suspicious black bag near the Paharganj flyover during their search operation.

Evidence Collection: Initial findings suggest traces of Ammonium Nitrate were found at the blast site. Visuals from the blast site on Tuesday morning showed FSL and NSG teams continuing their investigation. Police stated: “Teams from the NSG, Delhi Police and FSL are present at the spot and are investigating the entire crime scene. The investigation is ongoing. There are some body parts in the car in which the blast took place. The FSL team is collecting them, so let's see how it connects.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CID team have arrived at the blast site.

Victim Profiles

Among the nine people killed in the blast, initial profiles have begun to emerge: