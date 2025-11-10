Updated 10 November 2025 at 20:38 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE Updates: 9 Dead, 14 Injured After Car Explosion Near Metro Station; Police, Bomb Squad on Site
Delhi Red Fort explosion live updates: Fifteen people injured in the Red Fort blast were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital; eight have died, three are in serious condition, and one remains stable, according to ANI reports, High alert in Delhi
A massive explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1 on Monday evening left nine people dead and several others injured, triggering panic in the area. The blast, reported around 7:15 PM (IST), caused a fire that engulfed multiple vehicles parked nearby.
Police and bomb disposal squads rushed to the site as authorities launched an investigation into the cause, suspected to be either a CNG cylinder explosion or a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED). The entire Red Fort zone has been sealed off, and a high alert has been issued across Delhi as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.
A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Nov 10 killed 9 and injured several. Police suspect an IED or CNG blast; area sealed, bomb squad deployed, and high alert issued across Delhi.
10 November 2025 at 20:37 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: PM Modi Talks with HM Amit Shah
ANI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. He spoke to Union HM Amit Shah and took an update on the situation:
10 November 2025 at 20:36 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Remains of the car exploded
In this area, there were 6 cars and 4 bikes which were there on the car blast spot.
10 November 2025 at 20:32 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Talks with DP Commissioner
ANI reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.
10 November 2025 at 20:31 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: ‘Roads Jam-Packed, Panic Among Shoppers,’ Says Chandni Chowk Trader Leader
Moments after the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, chaos gripped Chandni Chowk, located just opposite the blast site.
10 November 2025 at 20:30 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Area Barricaded
After hearing the explosion in Delhi at the Red Fort, the area was secured and barricaded.
10 November 2025 at 20:26 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Security Tightened at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Delhi Blast
After the Red Fort explosion in Delhi, security has been heightened at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Additional police forces have been deployed, and strict checking is being carried out at all entry and exit points around the temple area.
10 November 2025 at 20:25 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Security Tightened at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple After Delhi Blast
Following the Red Fort explosion in Delhi, security has been increased at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Additional police have been deployed, and strict checks are underway at all entry points.
10 November 2025 at 20:21 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Special Cell at Blast Site
A Delhi Police Special Cell team has reached the Red Fort blast site. The area remains sealed as an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.
10 November 2025 at 20:20 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Entry and Exit Closed at Lal Qila Metro Station Gates No. 1 & 4
Due to the explosion at the Red Fort metro station, as a precautionary measure, the Delhi Police have restricted entry and exit from Gates No. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station.
10 November 2025 at 20:15 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: ‘Buildings Shook Like an Earthquake,’ Eyewitnesses Recall Terrifying Explosion
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and devastation following the Red Fort Metro Station explosion.
10 November 2025 at 20:13 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: UP on Red Alert After Delhi Red Fort Blast
Uttar Pradesh has been placed on red alert following the blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. ADG Law & Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that the DGP has directed all districts to tighten security at religious sites, sensitive areas, and state borders. Police have been asked to increase patrols and checks, with all security agencies on high alert.
10 November 2025 at 20:11 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control
ANI reported that Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."
10 November 2025 at 20:09 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: 15 Admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 Dead, 3 Critical
15 people were taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital, eight of whom succumbed to their injuries, ANI quoted the hospital as saying. Three people are in a serious condition, while one is stable, ANI reported
10 November 2025 at 20:07 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: 8 Deaths Confirmed So Far
ANI has reported, citing the Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, that fifteen people have been brought to the hospital and eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured.
10 November 2025 at 20:05 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Chandni Chowk Market Closed After Red Fort Blast
Aftermath of today, the Chandni Chowk market will remain closed after the Red Fort Blast.
10 November 2025 at 20:03 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Eye Witnesses Account
10 November 2025 at 20:02 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: 15 Barricades Placed Near Red Fort, CP, and India Gate Areas; Delhi on High Alert
In the aftermath of the Red Fort Metro Station explosion, Delhi Police have set up 15 new barricades across central Delhi — including Red Fort, Connaught Place (CP), and India Gate connecting routes.
10 November 2025 at 20:35 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Vehicles Damaged
In the area, there were 6 cars and 4 bikes which were there on the spot.
10 November 2025 at 19:59 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Police, Bomb Squad Reach the Spot
Teams from the Delhi Police and Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The area around the metro station and Red Fort entry gate has been completely cordoned off.
10 November 2025 at 19:59 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Fire Engulfs Several Vehicles
The explosion led to a massive fire that engulfed 3 to 8 nearby vehicles. Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze.
10 November 2025 at 19:59 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Explosion Reported Near Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1
A loud explosion was reported outside Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in central Delhi around 7:15 PM. Eyewitnesses said a car suddenly caught fire, triggering panic in the area.
10 November 2025 at 19:58 IST
Delhi Red Fort Explosion LIVE Updates: 9 Dead, Several Injured After Blast Near Metro Station; High Alert Issued
A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Nov 10 killed 9 and injured several. Police suspect a CNG or low-intensity IED blast; area sealed, bomb squad deployed, high alert in Delhi.
