Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE Updates: 9 Dead, 14 Injured After Car Explosion Near Metro Station; Police, Bomb Squad on Site

Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Explosion Near Metro Station Kills 9, Injures 14; LNJP Hospital Receives Casualties

A massive explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1 on Monday evening left nine people dead and several others injured, triggering panic in the area. The blast, reported around 7:15 PM (IST), caused a fire that engulfed multiple vehicles parked nearby.

Police and bomb disposal squads rushed to the site as authorities launched an investigation into the cause, suspected to be either a CNG cylinder explosion or a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED). The entire Red Fort zone has been sealed off, and a high alert has been issued across Delhi as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.