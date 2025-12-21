'Red Sacred Thread, Links With RAW: Days After Dipu Chandra's Killing, Bangladesh Mob Brutally Assaults Hindu Rickshaw Driver

New Delhi: Days after a 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, another incident involving an attack on a Hindu individual has surfaced from Bangladesh where the mob reportedly assaulted the Hindu rickshaw puller, Gobinda Biswas, in Jhenaidah district of Khulna Division on Friday, as per the reports by local authorities.

After noticing a red sacred thread on the victim's wrist, a symbol commonly worn by Hindus, the mob gathered and assaulted him. Also a rumour of Biswas being linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had also spread in the scene, as per the eyewitnesses, which thereby led to the attack and he sustained injuries to his throat and chest and was handed to the police, stated officials.

Viral Video

As per the viral video, the victim Biswas can be seen crying for help while being taken into custody, and stressing that he was a rickshaw puller, he demanded to be released. He was later detained at the Jhenaidah Sadar police station.

In another video filmed inside the police station, an unidentified voice claims that Biswas’s mobile phone showed multiple WhatsApp transactions linked to the Reserve Bank of India and that he had received a call from a person in India.



Responding to the claims, Biswas reportedly told police that the caller, identified as Akash, was personally known to him.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Biswas had lived in India for several years and all possible allegations regarding possible links to Indian agencies of Biswas was being examined, said the official.

Dipu Chandra Case

The incident comes to fore amid heightened concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, which triggered protests and reports of vandalism in several areas. Following the brutal killing of Dipu, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice”.

Earlier today, India had rejected reports of the Bangladesh media regarding a reported demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Describing it as "misleading propaganda", Randhir Jaiswal said, “The fact is that about 20–25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh”.