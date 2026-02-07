'Reflects Growing Trust and Dynamism in Partnership', PM Modi Hails India-US Trade Deal Framework

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the framework of a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries. This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership.

It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters. India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between us."

"This framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth. As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity," the PM added.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also hailed the announcement of the framework of the deal saying, "Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth. As part of this framework, the US will slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, providing a huge market opportunity in key sectors such as textiles & apparel, leather & footwear, plastic & rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and select machinery in the world's largest economy. Additionally, tariffs will go down to zero on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems & diamonds, and aircraft parts, thereby further enhancing India's export competitiveness and Make in India".

Earlier, the two nations released a joint statement detailing out the tenets of the framework of the bilateral trade deal.

The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes, the statement mentioned. As part of the framework, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among others.

According to the Joint Statement, the United States will, in turn, apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on Indian-origin goods under the relevant executive order, covering sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

The joint statement said that subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US will remove reciprocal tariffs on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts."

The framework also provides for the removal of US tariffs on certain Indian aircraft and aircraft parts imposed under national security-related proclamations on aluminium, steel and copper. India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts, consistent with US national security requirements.

Depending on the outcome of a US Section 232 investigation, India is also set to receive negotiated outcomes for generic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, the statement mentioned. Both countries committed to providing each other with preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest on a sustained basis and to establishing rules of origin to ensure that the benefits of the agreement accrue primarily to the United States and India, it added.

The statement said the two sides would address non-tariff barriers affecting bilateral trade. India agreed to take steps to address long-standing barriers in areas such as US medical devices, information and communication technology goods, and food and agricultural products, and to review the acceptance of US-developed or international standards in identified sectors within six months of the agreement's entry into force, it stated.

The United States and India also agreed to enhance cooperation on standards and conformity assessment procedures to improve compliance ease and to allow modifications to commitments in the event of changes to agreed tariffs by either side. Beyond the Interim Agreement, both countries said they would work toward further expanding market access through the BTA negotiations.

The US said it would consider India's request to continue efforts to lower tariffs on Indian goods during the talks. The framework also outlines strengthened economic security alignment, including cooperation on supply chain resilience, investment reviews, export controls, and the addressing of third parties' non-market policies.

As part of the broader economic engagement, India expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years. The two sides also agreed to significantly increase trade in technology products, including graphics processing units used in data centres, and to expand joint technology cooperation.

The United States and India further committed to addressing barriers to digital trade and to establishing a pathway for robust, mutually beneficial digital trade rules under the BTA.