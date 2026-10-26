‘Reflects Their Culture & Upbringing’, ‘Unforgivable Language’: BJP Lashes Out At Kharge's ‘Baap Bhi’ Remark On PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, calling the language unforgivable and reflective of the Congress’s political culture and their upbringing.

The controversy began on Sunday during Kharge’s address at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. When an attendee interjected that PM Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge retorted from the stage: “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go). The comment triggered widespread condemnation from BJP leaders.

BJP MP Mukesh Dalal described the language as abusive and vitriolic.

“This is truly regrettable. These are Congress leaders -- individuals who use such abusive, vitriolic language when referring to the Prime Minister and others. This reflects their culture and their upbringing. One of these leaders is 84 years old; he ought to understand his responsibilities,” Dalal said. He added that the more leaders heap abuse on the Prime Minister, the more they appear to advance within the Congress.

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Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang termed the remarks “unforgivable” and said Kharge had crossed all limits by speaking about the Prime Minister’s late parents.

“The language used about Narendra Modi ji’s late mother and father is unforgivable… In our culture, such language is not used for a deceased person,” Sarang said. He accused the Congress of acting against Indian values and traditions out of political frustration and noted the party’s failure to respond even after 24 hours.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed shock and deep hurt, saying the remarks by the national president of the country’s oldest political party had wounded the sentiments of crores of people. He criticised the Congress for defending the statement instead of expressing regret.

In Bengaluru, BJP workers staged a protest against Kharge’s comments; police detained the demonstrators.

Congress MP Imran Masood defended Kharge, arguing that the opposition would no longer remain silent against verbal attacks and claiming that top BJP leaders had repeatedly lowered the standards of political discourse without accountability.