Updated 25 March 2026 at 11:45 IST
Reform Express 2026: 5 New Rules in Boarding, Cancellation, and Refund Explained
Indian Railways has launched the 'Reform Express' initiative, introducing nine reforms in 2026 including five new measures focused on cargo efficiency (salt and automobile transport), construction quality, and passenger conveniences.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: ‘Reform Express’ is Indian Railways’ 2026 reform initiative aimed at transforming key areas of operations, including cargo movement, infrastructure development, and passenger services.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced five new reforms under this initiative, taking the total number of reforms this year to nine. The focus is on improving efficiency, transparency, and overall service delivery across the railway network.
What’s New in the Latest Reforms?
Out of the five newly announced reforms:
- 2 focus on cargo (salt and automobiles)
- 1 focuses on construction quality
- 2 are aimed at passenger convenience
Passenger Convenience Reforms
1. Change Boarding Station Up to 30 Minutes Before Departure: Passengers will soon be able to change their boarding station digitally up to 30 minutes before the train departs from its origin. Earlier, this was only allowed before chart preparation.
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2. Ticket Cancellation & Refund Changes
Railways has revised cancellation rules to curb misuse and improve ticket availability:
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- Cancellation windows revised to 72, 24, and 8 hours before departure
- Reservation charts now prepared 9–18 hours before departure
- No extra cost for passengers
Counter tickets can now be cancelled from any railway station.
- No need for TDR for e-ticket refunds
- Refunds will be processed automatically
3. Upgrade Travel Class Before Departure
Passengers can now upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before departure, offering more flexibility than earlier rules.
4. Crackdown on Fake Bookings
To ensure genuine passengers get tickets:
- Nearly 3 crore fake IRCTC accounts removed
- Aadhaar-based OTP verification introduced
- Action taken against bots and fraudulent bookings
Cargo Reforms
5. New System for Salt Transportation
Railways have introduced corrosion-resistant stainless steel containers with the following:
- Top-loading system
- Hydraulic side-discharge mechanism
Why this matters:
India produces around 35 million tonnes of salt annually, but only 9.2 million tonnes move via rail. The reform aims to increase this share.
- Reduces corrosion and leakage
- Cuts handling losses
- Enables seamless multimodal transport
6. Automobile Transport Gets Flexible Wagon Design
Railways will now allow custom-designed wagons for automobile transport.
Key benefits:
- Overcomes tunnel and bridge restrictions
- Improves capacity utilisation
- Boosts rail share (currently around 24%)
Construction Reforms
7. Seven Key Changes to Improve Project Quality
- Railways has introduced major reforms to improve infrastructure execution:
- Higher eligibility criteria for contractors
- 2% bid security to discourage non-serious bidders
- Mandatory bid capacity checks for projects above ₹10 crore
- The subcontracting limit reduced from 70% to 40%
- A detailed work plan required before project starts.
- Strict action against corruption and unfair practices
- Extra guarantee for unusually low bids
- Goal: Better quality, accountability, and timely completion of projects.
Why ‘Reform Express’ Matters
The new reforms build on earlier steps, such as improved onboard services, the expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, and the digitisation of claims through e-RCT.
With a mix of policy, technology, and structural changes, "Reform Express" represents a comprehensive push to modernise Indian railways and make them more efficient, transparent, and passenger-friendly.
The initiative is designed to:
- Improve operational efficiency
- Increase Railways’ share in cargo movement
- Enhance passenger convenience
- Reduce misuse in ticketing systems
- Strengthen infrastructure delivery
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 11:35 IST