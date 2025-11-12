More Than 1400 Locations Raided, Over 150 Terror Associates Detained In J&K's Largest-Ever 'Non-Kinetic' Operation

Kashmir: In a major breakthrough by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, more than 150 people have been detained across the Valley. This comes as the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided more than 1,400 locations as part of its largest-ever ‘non-kinetic’ operations over the past five days.

Among those who were detained include terror associates on bail, individuals in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists and immediate relatives of active terrorists. The detentions were made from all ten districts of Kashmir and six districts of the Jammu region.

The massive anti-terrorist crackdown aimed to neutralise people who facilitates or sustains terrorist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an international and trans-national module linked with terrorists organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Key operatives were arrested during the operation and a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered. Following the crackdown, the J&K Police said in an X post, “You can run but you can't hide!”

Advertisement

Nalin Prabhat, the Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, held a meeting on November 6, during which he ordered the ‘non-kinetic’ operation across the Union Territory. The operation involves coordinated raids, cordon-and-search operations and inspections aimed at disrupting militant infrastructure and misuse of communication network.

The anti-terror operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police comes as a relief as the national capital and its surrounding areas continues to be on high alert following the Delhi blast, in which 12 people were killed and several others were injured after a car exploded at a crowded area near the Red Fort on November 10. The high-intensity explosion has been linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).